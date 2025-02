Historic opera has world premiere in New Orleans New Orleans is the birthplace of jazz, but it was once an opera town. That history was on full display last month when the city was home to the world premiere of a historic piece. The opera, by Edmond Dede, a free Black composer born in New Orleans in 1855, was staged for the first time, more than 100 years after it was written. Michelle Miller has more on how an opera that was presumed lost made its way to the stage.