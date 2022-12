Historian discusses Jan. 6 and its aftermath: "A replay of what we saw after the Civil War" The House Jan. 6 committee unanimously approved criminal referrals Monday for former President Donald Trump and several of his allies for their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Jeremi Suri, a history and public affairs professor at the University of Texas at Austin, joins CBS News to discuss the historical impact of Jan. 6 and the committee's actions.