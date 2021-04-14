Live

Watch CBSN Live

"Hip-hop gymnast" at UCLA a viral star

When you mention gymnastics, most people envision a graceful Olympic athlete performing a ballet-like routine. But Carter Evans introduces us to one college gymnast stretching the limits to a beat all her own.
