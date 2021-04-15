Hillary Clinton retracts praise for Reagan and AIDS Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton apologized for her praise of the Reagan administration record on AIDS and HIV Friday after online backlash. In a television appearance ahead of Nancy Reagan's funeral, Clinton initially lauded President and Mrs. Reagan for starting a "national conversation" about AIDS. However, critics in the LGBT community attacked Clinton for overlooking the Reagan administration's initial dismissal of the AIDS epidemic. CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers has the details.