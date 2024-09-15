Hillary Clinton on Harris race, Trump conviction, and more Hillary Rodham Clinton has lived one of the most public of lives, but has kept much private during her years as first lady, Senator, Secretary of State and presidential nominee. Now, she opens up about personal matters in her new book, "Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty." She talks with CBS News' Erin Moriarty about her marriage to President Bill Clinton and the loss of friends and family; her personal association to Vice President Kamala Harris' run for the White House; and how she interpreted news of the criminal conviction of former President Donald Trump.