Watch CBS News

Highland Park parade shooter's change of plea

Robert Crimo III, who faces dozens of charges in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting, has changed his plea to guilty. This comes as the defendant's trial got underway in Illinois. CBS News Chicago's Sabrina Franza reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.