Live

Watch CBSN Live

High-profile Chicago judge shot and killed

A high-profile judge in Chicago was shot and killed. The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information on the case. Reporter Dorothy Tucker of CBS Chicago station WBBM-TV joined CBSN with the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.