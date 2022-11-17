CBS News App
Election Results
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Pelosi stepping aside as House Democratic leader after 2 decades
Coroner says University of Idaho students were murdered with large knife
Biden administration to ask Supreme Court to reinstate student loan relief plan
Brittney Griner moved to Mordovia penal colony, her attorneys confirm
Upstate New York braces for "dangerous," slow-moving snowstorm
Trumps had role in fraud scheme, former exec testifies at company's trial
Ticketmaster cancels general public sale of Taylor Swift tour tickets
Trump Secret Service agent testifies before House Jan. 6 committee
SpaceX workers say they were fired for complaining about Musk
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
High grocery prices eat into Thanksgiving budgets
Sticker shock is forcing some shoppers to visit multiple grocery stores to find deals for Thanksgiving. To compete for shoppers, some stores are even rolling back Thanksgiving prices. Carter Evans has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On