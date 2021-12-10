Live

High Court rules Assange can be sent to U.S.

A British appellate court has ruled Wikileaks founder Julian Assange can be extradited to the United States, overturning a lower court's ruling. Ramy Inocencio is outside the UK's High Court in London with the latest.
