Hezbollah strikes Haifa, Israel, as IDF expands ground operations in southern Lebanon On Tuesday, Hezbollah forces fired a barrage of rockets at Israel while more Israeli troops crossed the border into southern Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his military killed the potential next leader of the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah on Tuesday after killing its leader Hassan Nasrallah last month. CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay reports on the recent fighting.