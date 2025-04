Here Comes the Sun: Warren Buffett and more Investor Warren Buffett sits down with Norah O'Donnell to discuss "Becoming Katharine Graham," the documentary highlighting his late friend's career as CEO of The Washington Post. Then, Lee Cowan visits Julien's Auctions, an auction house in Los Angeles where celebrity memorabilia is on the market. "Here Comes the Sun" is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on "CBS Sunday Morning."