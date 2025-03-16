Here Comes the Sun: Pete Davidson, Dav Pilkey, Peter Hastings and more Actor Pete Davidson, director Peter Hastings and author Dav Pilkey sit down with Rita Braver to discuss the film "Dog Man," based on the bestselling books written by Pilkey. Then, Lee Cowan visits the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, and learns how founder Robert Redford opened up the doors for up-and-coming filmmakers. "Here Comes the Sun" is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on "CBS Sunday Morning."