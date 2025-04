Here Comes the Sun: Larry Gagosian and more Art dealer Larry Gagosian sits down with Anthony Mason to discuss his eighteen galleries around the globe and the competitiveness of New York’s art world. Then, Seth Doane learns about the Mille Miglia, a one thousand-mile car race from Brescia to Rome, Italy. “Here Comes the Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”