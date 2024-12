Here Comes the Sun: Kieran Culkin and more Actor Kieran Culkin sits down with Mo Rocca to discuss his childhood, his acting career, and his latest film “A Real Pain.” Then, Lee Cowan visits “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan’s ranch outside of Dallas, Texas. Sheridan holds a cowboy boot camp for the actors in “Yellowstone” to learn how to properly ride a horse. “Here Comes the Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”