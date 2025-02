Here Comes the Sun: Arline Geronimus and more Researcher and author Arline Geronimus sits down with Nancy Giles to discuss her book “Weathering: The Extraordinary Stress of Ordinary Life in an Unjust Society.” Then, Luke Burbank visits a distillery in Naples, New York, where maple syrup is turned into spirits. “Here Comes the Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”