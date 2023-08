Henrietta Lacks' family settles lawsuit after cells used for countless medical breakthroughs The family of Henrietta Lacks has reached a settlement with a biotech company accused of profiting off her "immortal" cell line. Before Lacks died of cancer in 1951, doctors took some of her cells without her or her family's consent, and they've been used in medical research ever since. The Lacks family says it has waited 70 years for justice.