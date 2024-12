Hegseth got six-figure severance from vet group, Trump considering new defense secretary pick Pete Hegseth says he's not withdrawing from consideration to be the next secretary of defense, but sources say President-elect Donald Trump is considering a replacement for the embattled choice. Sources are also revealing new details about Hegseth's departure from his CEO position at a veterans group in 2016. CBS News political reporter Olivia Rinaldi has more.