Hegseth lawyer says settlement paid to sexual assault accuser was "extortion" President-elect Trump's prospective nominee for defense secretary, Fox News host Pete Hegseth, paid a confidential financial settlement to a woman who accused him of sexual assault out of concern that the allegation would lead to his firing, Hegseth's lawyer told CBS News. CBS News political reporter Katrina Kaufman has more on that and other news about Trump's Cabinet choices.