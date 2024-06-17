Watch CBS News

Heat dome expands to Midwest, Northeast U.S.

Nearly 70 million people are under heat alerts across the Midwest where highs will reach the mid-90s from Chicago to Pittsburgh. The hot weather will hit the Northeast on Tuesday. CBS News Chicago climate reporter Tara Molina has more.
