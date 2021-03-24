Live

Heart disease and stroke on the decline

New research shows that major strides are being made in the battle against heart disease and stroke. A recent study shows that patients are going to greater lengths to prevent the onset of these deadly health issues. CBS News' Teri Okita reports.
