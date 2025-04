Hearing set for Kilmar Abrego Garcia after El Salvador's president says he won't be returned A hearing will be held in federal court in the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who was deported to an El Salvador prison on an "administrative error." The hearing comes a day after El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele said he won't return Abrego Garcia to the U.S. CBS News' Aaron Navarro has the latest.