The Gut-Brain Secret: What Your Body Knows Before You Do Numerous diseases may be traceable back to the gut—from depression and anxiety to Parkinson's disease—and for many people, "food is medicine" is a compelling concept. Dr. Trisha Pasricha is a world-leading expert on the gut-brain connection. On this episode of Healthful, she and Norah discuss what role food can play in treating disease. They also cover why more women suffer from irritable bowel syndrome than men, the impact hormones and antibiotics have on your digestive system, and what to know about the ongoing Cyclospora outbreak.