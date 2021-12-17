Health officials warn unvaccinated Americans about a "winter of severe illness and death" Health officials fear the highly contagious Omicron strain, already detected in 40 states, will become the nation's most dominant coronavirus variant in the coming weeks, and urged Americans to get vaccinated and boosted. Dr. Len Horovitz, a pulmonary specialist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, joins CBSN to discuss the CDC's decision to no longer recommend Johnson and Johnson's one-dose vaccine to unvaccinated Americans and other coronavirus-related news.