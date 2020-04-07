Health care workers say they've been told to keep silent on hazardous conditions As hard-hit New York begins to show signs of a flattening virus curve, other hotspots around the country are seeing COVID-19 cases skyrocket. Illinois saw their confirmed cases rise by 1,000 in just a single day, while Michigan's largest hospital system reported 1,500 workers showing coronavirus symptoms. Meanwhile, hospital workers say they are being warned not to speak to the media about their hazardous work conditions. David Begnaud reports on the developing outbreaks from New York.