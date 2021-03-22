Live

Headlines at 7:30: Obama swears in new citizens

President Obama is administering a naturalization ceremony for 25 new citizens at the White House. Plus, gas prices dropping over the holiday weekend. "CBS This Morning" takes a look at some of the headlines from around the globe.
