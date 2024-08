Harris, Walz kick off tour of battleground states After weeks of speculation, Vice President Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her 2024 running mate. The two are now embarking on a tour of seven battleground states this week, starting with the rally in Philadelphia earlier Tuesday. Nidia Cavazos, CBS News campaign reporter, and Robby Mook, manager of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, join with more.