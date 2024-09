Harris trying to flip North Carolina, Trump unsure about debate rematch Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in North Carolina, trying to flip the state that hasn't gone to a Democratic presidential candidate since 2008. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump is on the trail in Tuscon, Arizona, a day after saying he didn't know if he'd debate Harris again. CBS News' Nidia Cavazos and Caitlin Huey-Burns have the latest.