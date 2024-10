Harris, Trump mark 1 year since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel Monday marks one year since the deadliest massacre in Israel's history, when Hamas launched a surprise attack killing 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages. Vice President Kamala Harris marked Oct. 7 in Washington, D.C., by planting a memorial tree, while former President Donald Trump visited a Jewish holy site in New York. CBS News' Chris Livesay and Nancy Cordes have more.