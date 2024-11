Harris, Trump focus on battleground Georgia as polls show statistical tie in presidential race Former President Donald Trump made his final stop in Georgia on Sunday night, while Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz made separate stops in the Peach State over the weekend. President Biden flipped the battleground state in 2020, winning it by fewer than 12,000 votes. The CBS News battleground tracker shows the 2024 race is tied there between the two candidates.