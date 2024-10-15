Harris, Trump compete for Pennsylvania voters in critical swing state With Election Day just three weeks away, both candidates were in Pennsylvania on Monday. Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled an economic plan tailored to Black men and criticized former President Donald Trump over his latest comments saying he would use the military to go after "the enemy from within" on Election Day. Meanwhile, Trump held a town hall aimed at winning back support from suburban women. The Keystone state is the battleground that offers the most electoral votes.