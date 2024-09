Harris campaigns in Pennsylvania county she hopes to flip, Trump unveils tax plan Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, a city in Luzerne County that former President Donald Trump won in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. Meanwhile, Trump is expected to hold a rally in Las Vegas after unveiling his economic plan that promises to remove overtime taxes. CBS News campaign reporters Zak Hudak and Olivia Rinaldi have the latest.