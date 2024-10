Harris calls Trump "unstable and unhinged" over "enemy from within" remarks Vice President Kamala Harris delivered what may be her sharpest attack yet on former President Donald Trump during her rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, Monday night. Harris slammed Trump over his remarks about the "enemy from within," calling him "increasingly unstable and unhinged." Fin Gómez, CBS News political director, and Adrian Carrasquillo, freelance national political reporter, join "America Decides" to discuss.