Harris calls Trump's remark about Liz Cheney "disqualifying" Former President Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments Thursday night about former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney. He said, "Let's put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her." Vice President Kamala Harris slammed Trump for the remarks and called him unqualified to be president. CBS News' Major Garrett and Zak Hudak have the latest on the 2024 presidential race.