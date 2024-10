Harris and Beyoncé in Texas, Trump joining Rogan podcast Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will both be in Texas campaigning Friday. Harris will rally Houston voters with Beyoncé. CBS News' Scott MacFarlane has more on her expected remarks. Also, Trump will be in Austin to discuss immigration. This comes as news emerges of the former president taping with Joe Rogan for his viral podcast. CBS News campaign reporter Libby Cathey has more.