Harlan Coben describes how his daughter helped him turn his mystery thriller into drama series Bestselling author Harlan Coben joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss his new television mystery series, "Harlan Coben's Shelter." Based on Coben's 2011 young adult novel of the same name, the series revolves around teenager Mickey Bolitar who gets immersed in his own mystery after a classmate disappears. Coben discusses being creator and executive producer of the adaptation, tackling young adult fiction and his love of storytelling.