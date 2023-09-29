Watch CBS News

Harlan Coben describes how his daughter helped him turn his mystery thriller into drama series

Bestselling author Harlan Coben joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss his new television mystery series, "Harlan Coben's Shelter." Based on Coben's 2011 young adult novel of the same name, the series revolves around teenager Mickey Bolitar who gets immersed in his own mystery after a classmate disappears. Coben discusses being creator and executive producer of the adaptation, tackling young adult fiction and his love of storytelling.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.