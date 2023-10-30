Hamas releases hostage video as Israeli ground offensive escalates Israeli troops were inside the Gaza Strip Monday, waging what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the next stage of his country's war against Hamas. Meanwhile, Hamas released a video Monday showing three of the hostages the group seized during its bloody Oct. 7 terror rampage. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata has the latest from Tel Aviv, and CBS News White House reporter Bo Erickson reports on the Biden administration's response to this second phase of the Israel-Hamas war.