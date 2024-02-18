Watch CBS News

Haley facing polling deficit in home state

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley is trailing former President Trump by about 35 points in North Carolina, where she once served as governor, with less than a week to go before the state's primary. Skyler Henry reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.