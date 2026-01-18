"Hail to Indiana!": Jane Pauley on her alma mater's gridiron success and school anthem On Monday night the Miami Hurricanes take on the Indiana Hoosiers in the highly-anticipated national college football championship game – and Jane Pauley, a fifth-generation Hoosier on both sides, will be watching. She reflects on Indiana University's come-from-behind underdog story, from holding the NCAA Division I record for most losses, to this year's 15-0 record – IU's first perfect season in 139 years – and fondly remembers the school anthem, "Hail to Old IU."