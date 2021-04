Hackers targeted COVID-19 vaccine supply chain IBM says a cyberattack on companies that distribute the COVID-19 vaccine was much larger than previously thought. The company says in 2020, hackers began working to access information about the vaccine's cold chain distribution system, including information on how the shots were shipped. Forty-four companies across 14 countries were targeted in the hack. CBSN technology reporter Dan Patterson joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.