Gus Walz, son of Gov. Tim Walz, speaks about viral DNC moment, overcoming obstacles and family In an exclusive "Begnaud's America" interview, CBS News contributor David Begnaud speaks with Gus Waltz, the son of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who stole the spotlight during the 2024 Democratic National Convention. He's opening up about that moment and a learning disorder that is often misunderstood.