Gunman's depression revealed as fifth victim of Chattanooga attack mourned Federal investigators are still trying to figure out why shooter Muhammad Youssef Abdulazeez opened fire on two military sites in Tennessee last week. A source close to the family tells CBS News Abdulazeez's parents encouraged a seven-month trip to Jordan last year because they hoped visiting relatives would help Abdulazeez recover from what they say was his state of depression. Jericka Duncan reports.