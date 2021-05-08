Live

Growing calls for social media companies to address political polarization

Facebook's decision to uphold its suspension of former President Trump's account has reignited the debate over free speech and public safety. Now, social media companies are facing growing calls to combat extremism, misinformation and political polarization. Chris Bail, a Duke University professor and author of "Breaking the Social Media Prism: How to Make our Platforms Less Polarizing," joined CBSN to discuss his research on the issue.
