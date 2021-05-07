Live

Groundbreaking new cancer treatment approved

A second version of a new cancer treatment that uses a patient's own cells to fight non-Hodgkin's lymphoma has been approved by the FDA. Now 15,000 people may be eligible for the treatment. Dr. Tara Narula reports.
