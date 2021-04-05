Stream CBSN Live
Greece offers bailout compromise ahead of default
Greece's government is showing signs it may accept the terms of a bailout package days before the country runs out of money. Financial Times' editor Robin Wigglesworth discusses the proposal with CBSN.
