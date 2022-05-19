Watch CBS News

Grand jury indicts Buffalo mass shooting suspect

The suspect accused of killing 10 people and wounding three others at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, appeared in court Thursday. Authorities are weighing the possibility of adding hate crime and terrorism charges. Jericka Duncan has the latest.
