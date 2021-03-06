Cuomo aides allegedly altered report on nursing home deaths Several of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's top aides reportedly rewrote a state health report on nursing homes to conceal higher death tolls in facilities. According to The New York Times, several of the governor's senior aides altered the report to cut the actual death toll by nearly half. This is just one more thing in a series of scandals recently plaguing the governor, who was once praised for his response to the coronavirus pandemic. J. David Goodman, a reporter for The New York Times, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the new revelations.