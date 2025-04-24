Gov. DeSantis faces rare GOP scrutiny over Hope Florida foundation For the first time in his tenure, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is facing pushback from some members of his own party over a $10 million payment tied to the Hope Florida foundation, an initiative started by first lady Casey DeSantis. Lawmakers are questioning whether state funds meant to help struggling families were diverted for political gain. CBS News Miami political reporter Jim DeFede joins us to explain what it could mean for the DeSantises' political future.