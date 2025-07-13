GOP Rep. French Hill says he does not believe Trump can fire Fed chair Jerome Powell Rep. French Hill, chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, told "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that he doesn't believe President Trump can fire Fed chair Jerome Powell as the White House looks into his authority to do so. Mr. Trump has repeatedly expressed frustration with Powell refusing to lower interest rates, although board members of independent federal agencies like the Federal Reserve can only be forced out before their terms expire "for cause."