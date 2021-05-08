Live

GOP holdouts threaten tax reform bill

The GOP tax bill hit major obstacles ahead of an expected vote early next week, with some lawmakers including Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Utah Sen. Mike Lee issuing ultimatums and demands. Nancy Cordes reports.
