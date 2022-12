Gonzales says it's a "dire situation" in El Paso as city preps for Title 42's end\ U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, whose district neighbors El Paso and includes more than 800 miles of the border, said on "Face the Nation" that what he saw at a migrant center in that city, he had "never seen before." The border region is preparing for an influx of migrants as the pandemic-era policy known as Title 42, which allowed for the expulsion of migrants, is set to come to an end this week.